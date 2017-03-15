Gov. Scott Announces Cosentino to Relocate Americas Headquarters from Texas to Florida
Governor Rick Scott today announced Cosentino, a global leader in natural stone, quartz, and recycled surfacing, is relocating its Americas Headquarters from Sugarland, Texas to Coral Gables. The relocation will create 85 new jobs and invest more than $1 million in the local community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard wilt
|6 hr
|Eric wilt
|1
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Tammy
|533
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Knight
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Tue
|BIFF TRUMP an OLI...
|18
|City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver
|Tue
|BigBill
|2
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Mon
|Ice Man
|32
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mar 13
|xxx
|28
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC