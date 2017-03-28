Good news: more schools in works for downtown Miami
Advocates for more schools in downtown Miami - which has seen its population double over the past several years - might be encouraged by new ideas currently being circulated, and improvements that are already underway at one school. Miami-Dade County Public Schools has allocated $43 million in its budget to expand educational options downtown north of the Miami River.
