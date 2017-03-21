Frustration builds on Flagler Street renovation
Frustrated with on-again, off-again progress on Flagler Street's renovation from the Dade County Courthouse to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami's Downtown Development Authority might consider hiring its own project manager. The idea was one of many discussed at the authority's Friday meeting.
