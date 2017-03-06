Former site of original Miami Arena destined for expo center, 1,700-room Marriott Marquis hotel
Once the Miami Heat played on this five-acre patch. Soon, if all goes according to plan, it will be the construction site for a long-discussed 600,000 square-foot meeting and expo center and 1,700-room Marriott Marquis hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|9 hr
|Maxwell Totts FanBoy
|27
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Sat
|alex15113
|22
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Sat
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|14
|MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS !
|Sat
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|1
|clowns VS ben radford platanito?
|Mar 3
|scottaharrold
|1
|Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them...
|Mar 3
|305edm
|1
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|Bad Hombre North
|56
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC