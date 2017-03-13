Food, music and dance will usher in new year for the Bah a faith
Neighbors in Religion wishes members of the BahA 'A faith in Miami-Dade and around the world a Happy New Year as they celebrate their New Year's Day - "Naw-Ruz" at 5 p.m. Sunday. The celebration will be at the North Shore Open Park at Collins Avenue and 81st Street in Miami Beach, and will include food, music and dance and the traditional "Haft-seen" or "Seven Ss" table, where seven items starting with the letter "s" are displayed for good luck.
