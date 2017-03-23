Firefighter Douse Fire on 68th Floor of Miami's Tallest Tower
March 25--Miami firefighters doused a fire that broke out Friday evening on the 68th floor of Miami's tallest building, a Brickell apartment tower that's still under construction, a department spokesman said. There were no injuries reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|27 min
|xxx
|538
|efficiency apartment miami big scam huge scam (Jul '10)
|Fri
|Omar
|4
|Little Havana Man's Murder Remains A Cold Case (Jan '08)
|Thu
|felix
|41
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|Thu
|ADAM and the ANTS
|9
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Thu
|xxx
|31
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Thu
|smurfin safari
|20
|Richard wilt
|Mar 22
|Wilt Chamberpot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC