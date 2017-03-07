Fashion designer Naeem Khan adds school to Miami River site
A New York fashion designer building a design studio on the Miami River is expanding his concept with plans to establish a vocational school of fashion there too. Naeem Khan plans a studio for design and manufacture at county-owned 1175 NW South River Drive under his long-term lease with Miami-Dade.
