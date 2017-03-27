Family-friendly things to do: Youth Fair and BBQ Fest

Buy one day, get one year - not a bad deal! Through Friday, Florida residents who buy a one-day regular admission to Miami Seaquarium will receive a free 2017 pass that allows guests to visit Miami Seaquarium as often as they wish through Dec. 31, including the extremely popular BunnyPalooza Easter Egg Hunts and Monster Splash Halloween Bash. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; 305-361-5705 or www.miamiseaquarium.com; $44.99 adults, $34.99 kids 3-9.

