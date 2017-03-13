Family-friendly things to do: See a o...

Family-friendly things to do: See a oeBeauty and the Beast,a Cityplace Doral opening

12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Traveling exhibit based on the popular PBS kids' TV series features fun science experiments where you can get messy with oobleck creations, test speed in a balloon race and build towers out of marshmallow. Plus, try to launch your own bottle rocket and check out the latest MCM Player's original stage performance.

Miami, FL

