Family-friendly things to do: See a oeBeauty and the Beast,a Cityplace Doral opening
Traveling exhibit based on the popular PBS kids' TV series features fun science experiments where you can get messy with oobleck creations, test speed in a balloon race and build towers out of marshmallow. Plus, try to launch your own bottle rocket and check out the latest MCM Player's original stage performance.
