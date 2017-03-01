Fallen Warrior Memorial unveiled at Homestead base
A solemn service was held by Special Operations Command South at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Friday afternoon, March 3, 2017. The names of 143 fallen warriors were read allowed and memorial plaques were unveiled for those who lost their lives serving in Latin America and the Caribbean since Jan. 1, 1963.
