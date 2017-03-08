Drivers beware. Streets closures planned for annual Calle Ocho festival
Thousands of people are expected to flock to Little Havana Sunday for the annual Calle Ocho Street Festival for food, fun and music. While the festival, which is in its 40th year, will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, road closures will begin Saturday night.
