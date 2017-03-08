Drivers beware. Streets closures plan...

Drivers beware. Streets closures planned for annual Calle Ocho festival

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Little Havana Sunday for the annual Calle Ocho Street Festival for food, fun and music. While the festival, which is in its 40th year, will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, road closures will begin Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16) 2 hr Knight 2
I'll Be Doing A lot of Chicks REAL Soon! 3 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 1
Poll What Cereal reminds You Most of Adam the Macho ... (Aug '12) 6 hr kremlin trump 35
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) 6 hr LAWYERS GONE WILD 58
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 23 hr dfleon0426 25
wow!! (Mar '11) Thu ADAM THE MACHO LI... 10
What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15) Mar 8 jska 12
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,383 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC