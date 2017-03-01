Cruise ship misses 2 ports due to...

Cruise ship misses 2 ports due to...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

One of Carnival's largest cruise ships is headed back to Miami after several engines broke-- causing it to miss two ports-- and now the ship is running on only one engine. CruiseBe says the ship was scheduled to return to the Port of Miami on Sunday morning, but the people onboard have not had a response on the situation of the Splendor and it's unclear when exactly they will return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 7 hr Stan Yenz 25
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 13 hr alex15113 22
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! 16 hr MIAMI INVESTORS W... 14
MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS ! 16 hr MIAMI INVESTORS W... 1
clowns VS ben radford platanito? Fri scottaharrold 1
Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them... Fri 305edm 1
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) Mar 2 Bad Hombre North 56
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,329,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC