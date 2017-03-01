Cruise ship misses 2 ports due to...

One of Carnival's largest cruise ships is headed back to Miami after several engines broke-- causing it to miss two ports-- and now the ship is running on only one engine. CruiseBe says the ship was scheduled to return to the Port of Miami on Sunday morning, but the people onboard have not had a response on the situation of the Splendor and it's unclear when exactly they will return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.