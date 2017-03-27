Coral Gables police prostitution stin...

Coral Gables police prostitution sting leads to arrest of three students, two from UM

14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Two University of Miami students were arrested Wednesday as a part of a prostitution sting in Coral Gables, according to police reports. A third person, who listed her occupation as a student on her arrest form and said she attended Florida International University on her Facebook page, was also arrested.

