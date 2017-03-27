Coral Gables moves to crack down on a love motelsa but needs Miamia s help
The creation of a new joint enforcement zone between Coral Gables and Miami , meant to prevent prostitution and drug dealing along a stretch of Calle Ocho, is now halfway to approval. The Coral Gables City Commission approved a resolution at Tuesday's meeting to create the zone, but the item still needs approval from the city of Miami.
