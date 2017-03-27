Coral Gables candidate removes flier ...

Coral Gables candidate removes flier after letter from FIUa s attorney

7 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Political endorsements are common, but one Coral Gables candidate had to pull his fliers after receiving a cease and desist letter from Florida International University. Commission candidate Wayne "Chip" Withers was sent the letter Wednesday by FIU's general counsel Carlos Castillo over his flier that showed an endorsement from the university's former president, Modesto Maidique.

Read more at The Miami Herald.

Miami, FL

Comments made yesterday: 25,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,731

