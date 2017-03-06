Construction continues on Miami-Dade ...

Construction continues on Miami-Dade highways and at railroad crossings

Read more: The Miami Herald

Ongoing and new roadwork will hamper the commute this week in Miami-Dade County on the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, Interstate 95 and State Roads 826, 836 and 874. On I-95, three general-purpose lanes will be closed between Northwest 60th and 79th streets from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday for construction of express lane emergency stopping sites and repaving.

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,674

