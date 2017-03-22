Condo confidential: Mexican politician didna t disclose $990K Miami purchase
Alejandra Barrales, the leader of a major Mexican opposition party, paid $990,000 for a condo in Sunny Isles Beach last year, Miami-Dade County property records show - but she doesn't appear to have disclosed the expensive purchase to Mexican voters. The luxury, two-bedroom condo is located in a twin-tower development called 400 Sunny Isles that offers views of Oleta State Park, Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.
