College students arrested in prostitution sting

Three South Florida college students are facing prostitution charges after they were arrested in an undercover sting at a Coral Gables hotel, authorities said. Samara Pamela Charlotin, 19, Acacia Jerico Friedman, 23, and Maury Noun, 21, were arrested Wednesday on numerous prostitution charges, according to Coral Gables police arrest reports.

