There are on the The Miami Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

City Miami of Miami Mayor Tomas Regaldo talks about a Miami police officers who was arrested for stealing from a driver. Irelio Osorio, 52, was arrested by Hialeah police after trying to stab and run over his former supervisor who fired him a few days earlier.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.