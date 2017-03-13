City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver
There are 2 comments on the The Miami Herald story from 15 hrs ago, titled City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:
City Miami of Miami Mayor Tomas Regaldo talks about a Miami police officers who was arrested for stealing from a driver. Irelio Osorio, 52, was arrested by Hialeah police after trying to stab and run over his former supervisor who fired him a few days earlier.
#1 4 hrs ago
TYPICAL of the raw sewage waste these Miami Cubans are all about , only difference is this guy was actually caught .
#2 4 hrs ago
If not for the media the Miami politicians would have covered it up as would the Cuban DA .
Miami needs Anglo police and everyone even the Cubans know it .
