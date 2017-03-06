Chef James brings his Venezuelan-Syrian-Armenian style to...
Aerial View of Downtown Miami Skyline in early morning showing Biscayne Boulevard, Bayside and Bayfront Park and the downtown business district. The first annual Locales Festival by Chef James, a one-day celebration of the Latin American Community and Miami's diverse culture, debuts in South Florida at Bayside Marketplace in the heart of Downtown Miami, April 2. Hosted by Chef James Tahhan, official chef of Telemundo on its morning show "Un Nuevo Dia," the festival will also celebrate Bayside Marketplace's 30th birthday – and shine the spotlight on community accomplishment through the Miami Bayside Foundation.
