Brooklyn's Scott Free Release Latest Project 'Digital Dope'
Scott Free aka Scotty Boi has been in the studio for nearly 18 months; compiling nearly 50 songs for his upcoming three part mixtape series, "Digital Dope". The talented rapper first burst on the scene with Rick Ross and MMG on the project, Port of Miami.
