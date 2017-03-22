'Brazilian butt lift' complications hospitalize 2 women from same clinic
Two women were taken to the hospital after they ran into complications undergoing plastic surgery at the same cosmetic center in Florida. "I said, 'It has been seven hours., something's wrong I feel it as a mother,'" said Maria Basham, the mother of Crystal Call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|14 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|19
|Richard wilt
|15 hr
|Wilt Chamberpot
|2
|Home alone 15 bi female
|15 hr
|Lisa a Cop
|3
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|15 hr
|TRUMP NEVER TRENDS
|7
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|Tue
|Arturo
|6
|Ladies "finish off" massage
|Mon
|Marshall McLueless
|2
|Dan 17 bi bottom male
|Mon
|Dan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC