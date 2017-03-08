Booker T. Washington at 90: Miamia s first high school a free to all black childrena
The Booker T. Washington Alumni Association officers and executive board. Front row, from left: Treasurer Joan Ballard; Recording Secretary Madeline Atwell; President Roberta Daniels; Vice President Mary Hylor; Chaplain Gloria Stewart; and Corresponding Secretary Laura Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow!! (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|10
|What Cereal reminds You Most of Adam the Macho ... (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|33
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Wed
|jska
|12
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Funnfunn69
|24
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Mar 7
|Blind Mans Boner
|15
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Mar 7
|DaReal305
|28
|MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS !
|Mar 4
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC