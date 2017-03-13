Billions in drug dealersa illegal Ama...

Billions in drug dealersa illegal Amazon gold a laundereda through Miami refinery, feds say

6 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In a zeal to hide cocaine profits, South American traffickers have funneled billions of dollars of illegally mined Amazon gold to a Miami metals refinery in what federal authorities say amounts to a massive money-laundering scheme. The man suspected of being in the middle of it all - NTR Metals director of operations Juan P. Granda - was arrested by federal agents this week at his mother's Miami home after he flew back from Colombia and got fired from his job.

