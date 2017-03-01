Barbecue Bribery: Payoff for commissioner captured on undercover police video
Prosecutors say Elezear Gadea, owner of the Rancho Okeechobee west of Hialeah, paid $2,000 to an undercover cop posing as an aide for county commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz. Miramar police are looking for a man who demanded money from a clerk at a gas station on Feb. 28, 2017.
