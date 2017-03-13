Bank security guard fatally shoots robbery suspect
Newly released dramatic video shows the moment a man tried to rob a bank before he was fatally shot. Security guard Brian Harrison will not be charged for the shooting death of Laurence Turner at Alpine Bank in Rockford, Illinois on January 20, 2017.
