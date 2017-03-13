Bank security guard fatally shoots ro...

Bank security guard fatally shoots robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Newly released dramatic video shows the moment a man tried to rob a bank before he was fatally shot. Security guard Brian Harrison will not be charged for the shooting death of Laurence Turner at Alpine Bank in Rockford, Illinois on January 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) 15 hr Tammy 533
A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16) Tue Knight 4
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Tue BIFF TRUMP an OLI... 18
News City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver Tue BigBill 2
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard Mon Ice Man 32
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Mar 13 xxx 28
I'll Be Doing A lot of Chicks REAL Soon! Mar 12 Hot Sugar 3
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC