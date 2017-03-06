Ballard Partners Promotes Genaro "Chip" Iglesias to Managing Partner of Miami Office
Florida's leading government affairs firm, Ballard Partners, today announced the promotion of Genaro "Chip" Iglesias to managing partner of the Miami office. In his new role, Iglesias will take on the position previously held by Sylvester Lukis, who recently moved to Washington, D.C. to lead the firm's newly-opened office in the nation's capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|2 hr
|Maxwell Totts FanBoy
|27
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Sat
|alex15113
|22
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Sat
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|14
|MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS !
|Sat
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|1
|clowns VS ben radford platanito?
|Mar 3
|scottaharrold
|1
|Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them...
|Mar 3
|305edm
|1
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|Bad Hombre North
|56
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC