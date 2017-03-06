Ballard Partners Promotes Genaro "Chi...

Ballard Partners Promotes Genaro "Chip" Iglesias to Managing Partner of Miami Office

Florida's leading government affairs firm, Ballard Partners, today announced the promotion of Genaro "Chip" Iglesias to managing partner of the Miami office. In his new role, Iglesias will take on the position previously held by Sylvester Lukis, who recently moved to Washington, D.C. to lead the firm's newly-opened office in the nation's capital.

