Amid climate of fear from Trump orders, life goes on for the undocumented
Day laborers, some of whom are undocumented immigrants looking to work, scramble for jobs offered by contractors coming to Home Depot to pick up workers early on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Day laborers, some of whom are undocumented immigrants looking to work, scramble for jobs offered by contractors coming to Home Depot to pick up workers early Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|3 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|26
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Sat
|alex15113
|22
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Sat
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|14
|MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS !
|Sat
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|1
|clowns VS ben radford platanito?
|Fri
|scottaharrold
|1
|Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them...
|Mar 3
|305edm
|1
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|Bad Hombre North
|56
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC