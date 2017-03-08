AmazonFresh now bringing groceries to South Florida doors

The Seattle-based retailer's online grocery service launched Wednesday in eight cities, delivering fresh food to Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Gardens, Coral Gables, Hialeah, Westchester and Kendall, according to a news release. Items available include fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood, baked goods, dairy products, prepared meals, personal care and baby products, among thousands of items stocked at the company's Miami-Dade distribution warehouse.

