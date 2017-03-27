Activists Will March to Retire Lolita, Miami Seaquarium's Orca
For more than 40 years, the killer whale has made her home in the smallest orca tank in the world at Key Biscayne's Miami Seaquarium. For years, protesters have been clamoring for Lolita to be allowed to retire; they say she's at risk due to health problems, her extremely small enclosure, and loneliness .
