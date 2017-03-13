A porn actress, a bogus doc and a but...

A porn actress, a bogus doc and a butt implant gone bad a " ita s a Miami crime story

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

On the Internet, she goes by the name Vanessa Luna, starring in porn videos that highlight her ample rear end. Police believe she used her real name, Ruth Planas, to help women enlarge their own butts by operating an unlicensed clinic in a West Miami-Dade strip mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ladies "finish off" massage 1 hr Dgar12 1
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) 13 hr rockhard10 204
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) 19 hr Elena 29
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Thu suwannee 534
Richard wilt Thu Eric wilt 1
A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16) Mar 14 Knight 4
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Mar 14 BIFF TRUMP an OLI... 18
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,076 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC