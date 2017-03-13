A porn actress, a bogus doc and a butt implant gone bad a " ita s a Miami crime story
On the Internet, she goes by the name Vanessa Luna, starring in porn videos that highlight her ample rear end. Police believe she used her real name, Ruth Planas, to help women enlarge their own butts by operating an unlicensed clinic in a West Miami-Dade strip mall.
