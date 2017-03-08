a Nothing to negotiatea with Airbnb, Mayor Regalado says
Miami Mayor TomA s Regalado doubled down Thursday on a growing fight with Airbnb , saying he wants the city to crack down on property owners who illegally rent out homes and apartments to tourists through the popular website. "The pricey lobbyists from Airbnb will tell us that we can make a deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wow!! (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|10
|What Cereal reminds You Most of Adam the Macho ... (Aug '12)
|10 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|33
|What is up with Lynn Martinez's face? (Jan '15)
|Wed
|jska
|12
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Funnfunn69
|24
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Mar 7
|Blind Mans Boner
|15
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Mar 7
|DaReal305
|28
|MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS !
|Mar 4
|MIAMI INVESTORS W...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC