a Huge networka of LGBTQ students, allies to march in Miami Beach Gay Pride parade

The Freedom Tower in downtown Miami will be among the buildings participating in Miami Beach Gay Pride's Pride Lights the Night. This year's Miami Beach Gay Pride is shaping up to be as big, bold and poignant an event as ever, with over five dozen contingents including many student groups from throughout Miami-Dade County coming to support the festival parade.

