A Future Afloat

A Future Afloat

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Biscayne Boulevard Times

His portfolio includes the construction of 200 floating homes and offices in the Netherlands. Later this year, luxurious floating islands designed by his Rijswijk-based architecture firm, Waterstudio, will be shipped from the Netherlands to Dubai and the Maldives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Biscayne Boulevard Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 7 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 26
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Sat alex15113 22
TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING ! Sat MIAMI INVESTORS W... 14
MANITOBA HYDRO - Do NOT Invest in this ALBATROSS ! Sat MIAMI INVESTORS W... 1
clowns VS ben radford platanito? Fri scottaharrold 1
Find all the EDM events in Miami, and sort them... Mar 3 305edm 1
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) Mar 2 Bad Hombre North 56
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC