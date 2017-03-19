a Brazilian butt lifta turns deadly for Missouri woman

Authorities in Florida are investigating after a 25-year-old Missouri woman died after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at a Miami-area surgery center. Ranika Hall of Kansas City, a mother of a 1-year-old daughter, died Thursday after she underwent a procedure on her buttocks known as a "Brazilian butt lift" at the Eres Plastic Surgery clinic in Hialeah, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.