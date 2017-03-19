a Brazilian butt lifta turns deadly for Missouri woman
Authorities in Florida are investigating after a 25-year-old Missouri woman died after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at a Miami-area surgery center. Ranika Hall of Kansas City, a mother of a 1-year-old daughter, died Thursday after she underwent a procedure on her buttocks known as a "Brazilian butt lift" at the Eres Plastic Surgery clinic in Hialeah, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Revenge / Expert Life Destruction
|Sun
|VengeanceForHire
|1
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Needh
|73
|Where the boy at in miami ? (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Needh
|60
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Dr Amos N Andy
|535
|Ladies "finish off" massage
|Mar 17
|Dgar12
|1
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Mar 17
|rockhard10
|204
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mar 16
|Elena
|29
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC