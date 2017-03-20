A bilingual pig and a Cuban balsero iguana are among the stars of Jungle Island
Jungle Island has two residents who have become among the favorites of visitors: a "bilingual" pig that's affectionately called "Gordita" and an iguana that arrived with Cuban rafters. Her name is "Ace" but she prefers to answer to "Gordita."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies "finish off" massage
|9 hr
|Marshall McLueless
|2
|CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI !
|9 hr
|Pip
|5
|Dan 17 bi bottom male
|12 hr
|Dan
|1
|Home alone 15 bi female
|12 hr
|Lisa
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|Mike
|30
|Get Revenge / Expert Life Destruction
|Sun
|VengeanceForHire
|1
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Amos N Andy
|535
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC