3 women blinded by unapproved stem-cell 'treatment' at Florida clinic
Coloured scanning electron micrograph of two human retinal stem cells on their feeder cells . Stem cells from the retina of the eye are able to differentiate into any of the different retinal cell types.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|suwannee
|534
|Richard wilt
|18 hr
|Eric wilt
|1
|A Wizard, a King and Knights (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Knight
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Mar 14
|BIFF TRUMP an OLI...
|18
|City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver
|Mar 14
|BigBill
|2
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Mar 13
|Ice Man
|32
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Mar 13
|xxx
|28
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC