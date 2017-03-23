1 killed, six injured in Miami car crash

18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

One person was killed and six others were injured in a violent car crash Sunday afternoon in a residential neighborhood near Little Havana. According to Miami Fire Rescue, the two-car crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the intersection of Southwest 17th Street and 25th Avenue.

