Will a a Miami scandala turn the tide...

Will a a Miami scandala turn the tide of Ecuadora s presidential race?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

With just 10 days to go before Ecuador's presidential elections, ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno is still leading the polls but unlikely to avoid a run-off amid a punishing corruption scandal with Miami ties. A series of polls released this week give Moreno more than a 10-point lead over his nearest rival, banker Guillermo Lasso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cocaine built Miami 2 hr TRUMP KNOWS DOPEs 3
Review: Ultimate Streams -Your Free T.V. Headqu... 7 hr Aprilr 1
TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! 14 hr TRUMP NOT TRENDING 5
MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! 14 hr Donald Trumps Cha... 6
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 14 hr Trumped Possum 9
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP 14 hr Grandpa Smurf 4
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH ! 14 hr Donald Trump 9
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC