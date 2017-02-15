Weekend preview: Bonding over local music

There is an undeniable sweetness to a lot of the music on "Honey Bun," the luscious new album from Miami-based alt-Latino band Elastic Bond being released Friday on Nacional Records. The title track, highlighted by lyricist Sofy Encanto's silky, Donna Summer -style vocal, is a layer cake of flickering disco-era guitar in the Nile Rodgers-Chic mode laced with synth and bass grooves that is at once warmly nostalgic and funky fresh.

