Weekend preview: Bonding over local music
There is an undeniable sweetness to a lot of the music on "Honey Bun," the luscious new album from Miami-based alt-Latino band Elastic Bond being released Friday on Nacional Records. The title track, highlighted by lyricist Sofy Encanto's silky, Donna Summer -style vocal, is a layer cake of flickering disco-era guitar in the Nile Rodgers-Chic mode laced with synth and bass grooves that is at once warmly nostalgic and funky fresh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|14 hr
|Maxwell Totts
|17
|burger king is not for families
|16 hr
|him
|3
|Alexis Say
|Wed
|Helping search
|2
|A Retirement Celebration (Dec '14)
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|23
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|dont go to burger king
|Feb 14
|him
|1
|boycott burger king
|Feb 14
|him
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC