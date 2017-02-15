Weekend preview: Bonding over local m...

Weekend preview: Bonding over local music

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

There is an undeniable sweetness to a lot of the music on "Honey Bun," the luscious new album from Miami-based alt-Latino band Elastic Bond being released Friday on Nacional Records. The title track, highlighted by lyricist Sofy Encanto's silky, Donna Summer -style vocal, is a layer cake of flickering disco-era guitar in the Nile Rodgers-Chic mode laced with synth and bass grooves that is at once warmly nostalgic and funky fresh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard 14 hr Maxwell Totts 17
burger king is not for families 16 hr him 3
Alexis Say Wed Helping search 2
A Retirement Celebration (Dec '14) Wed ADAM THE MACHO LI... 23
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
dont go to burger king Feb 14 him 1
boycott burger king Feb 14 him 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC