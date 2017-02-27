Wasserman Schultz and police to discuss response to anti-Semitic acts
U.S. lawmaker Debbie Wasserman Schultz is joining Monday morning with one of Broward's top cops to discuss efforts to combat a wave of anti-Semitic acts. Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, is holding a news conference at her Sunrise office alongside Broward Sheriff's Office Undersecretary Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|27 min
|john-boy
|7
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|3 hr
|xxx
|6
|Meet Adam the Macho Lifeguard at The Round Tabl...
|4 hr
|BigBill
|2
|Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10)
|Sun
|xxx
|50
|yin katz
|Sun
|yin katz
|3
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|Feb 25
|WHITE SUPREMACIST...
|3
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Feb 25
|WHITE SUPREMACIST...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC