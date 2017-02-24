Venezuela's VP alleged front man in Miami piling up properties since 2011

Samark Lopez, a multimillionaire businessman accused last week by the U.S. government of being a front man for Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami drug trafficking activities, has lived an opulent lifestyle in Miami that included a short stint as the impresario of a prominent local bank, as well as plunking down $16.5 million in cash for a waterfront palace last year. Lopez, 42, was designated for providing material assistance, channeling funds and laundering money on behalf of El Aissami's international network, according to a statement by Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC.

