Venezuela's VP alleged front man in M...

Venezuela's VP alleged front man in Miami piling up properties since 2011

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Samark Lopez, a multimillionaire businessman accused last week by the U.S. government of being a front man for Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami drug trafficking activities, has lived an opulent lifestyle in Miami that included a short stint as the impresario of a prominent local bank, as well as plunking down $16.5 million in cash for a waterfront palace last year. Lopez, 42, was designated for providing material assistance, channeling funds and laundering money on behalf of El Aissami's international network, according to a statement by Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CHIQUITA BANANA DEPORTED from MIAMI ! 5 hr Pablo 3
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... 23 hr trump bad for pre... 2
News Mother gang-raped while her 4-year-old son was ... Thu WHITE DOPERs 2
News No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami Thu TRUMP a FRUIT 24
Check the latest edm events in Miami Thu 305edm 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Wed Joelsdabest 20
i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard Wed ADAM THE MACHO LI... 24
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,769 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC