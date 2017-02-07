Vaginal pain helps exonerate Miami man accused of murder

Prosecutors dropped the case Tuesday after Elias Cadoza presented an unusual alibi: Around the time of a fatal drive-by last October in Little Havana, he was actually at home calling 911 for his sister, who fell ill with extreme gynecological Even months later, paramedics remembered the pick-up because it was an unusual medical call for them. And they also recalled Cadoza waiting with his sister outside their Little Havana apartment.

