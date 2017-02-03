University of Miami Health System and...

University of Miami Health System and VitalMD launch unique collaboration

In what will be a transformative approach to women's health care in South Florida, the University of Miami Health System and VitalMD Group Holdings LLC, and its wholly owned medical practices LLCs , one of the largest private physician group practices in Florida, have agreed to establish a strategic collaboration to advance the missions of both entities, improving access to high-quality medical care by creating a broader network of providers in the South Florida region. VitalMD's more than 500 private affiliated physicians focus on women's health, both primary care and obstetrics and gynecology, as well as primary care and pediatrics, among other specialties.

