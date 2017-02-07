University of Florida office to welco...

University of Florida office to welcome alumni, provide enhanced engagement in South Florida

To further its commitment to the thousands of alumni, students, research, programs, partnerships and shared aspirations that the University of Florida enjoys with South Florida, the University has dedicated UF Coral Gables , an office that consolidates a multitude of operations that already have a Miami footprint. Located at 1 Alhambra Plaza in downtown Coral Gables, the office is not intended as a site for instruction, but will house advancement and admissions staff, UF Online, and the UF College of Education's Lastinger Center for Learning, creating efficiencies and consolidating staff already located in the area.

