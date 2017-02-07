University of Florida office to welcome alumni, provide enhanced engagement in South Florida
To further its commitment to the thousands of alumni, students, research, programs, partnerships and shared aspirations that the University of Florida enjoys with South Florida, the University has dedicated UF Coral Gables , an office that consolidates a multitude of operations that already have a Miami footprint. Located at 1 Alhambra Plaza in downtown Coral Gables, the office is not intended as a site for instruction, but will house advancement and admissions staff, UF Online, and the UF College of Education's Lastinger Center for Learning, creating efficiencies and consolidating staff already located in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH !
|1 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v...
|Mon
|Cfnm
|8
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|Mon
|Jason
|8
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS !
|Mon
|Darn Old Schwartz...
|2
|Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Nha Trang Vietnam
|5
|Women Protesters
|Mon
|The Brooklyn Dodger
|3
|Obama pooped on Cuban's face
|Mon
|Old Millennium Tramp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC