Two cities look to tackle prostitution and drug dealing along Calle Ocho

The days of hourly room rentals at a string of hotels and motels along Southwest Eighth Street could be coming to an end - if two cities team up to enforce changes. Coral Gables and the city of Miami are working on a partnership that will enforce a new law in the Gables that prohibits hourly rentals.

