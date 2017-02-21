Tri-Rail to roll commuter rail into downtown Miami by year's end
With a bid controversy settled, the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority is on track to have Tri-Rail commuter trains steaming into downtown's Miami Central station by year's end. "We issued a contract this week for the maintenance of the corridor," Bonnie Arnold, authority spokesperson, said last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami Today.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|9 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|24
|No sanctuary for illegal immigrants in Miami
|19 hr
|romo from coral g...
|23
|Mother gang-raped while her 4-year-old son was ...
|21 hr
|Brad
|1
|Boycott Burger king!!!
|Tue
|BAD HOMBRE ME
|2
|the cosmic comedy show
|Tue
|scottaharrold
|1
|cozblah cosmic
|Mon
|cozblah cosmic
|1
|Microblading Training Miami
|Mon
|beautyjen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC