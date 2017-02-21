Tri-Rail to roll commuter rail into d...

Tri-Rail to roll commuter rail into downtown Miami by year's end

15 hrs ago

With a bid controversy settled, the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority is on track to have Tri-Rail commuter trains steaming into downtown's Miami Central station by year's end. "We issued a contract this week for the maintenance of the corridor," Bonnie Arnold, authority spokesperson, said last week.

