The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Art Wynwood at Art Miami Pavilion : Now in its sixth year, Art Wynwood returns to its namesake tent to exhibit more than 500 artists from 60 galleries hailing from all over the globe. Unique to this year's show is a partnership with the Coral Gables Museum to highlight work from 20th-century Cuban artists; an awards ceremony honoring street artist Shepard Fairey; and a conversation with the artist Friday at 2 p.m. The Mayhem Poets at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center : Acclaimed both on record and onstage, Kyle Rapps, Scott Raven, and Mason Granger promise to bring the ruckus - in a family-friendly way, of course.

