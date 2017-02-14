Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit plan firmed up
Miami-Dade officials have just mapped out their overarching Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit plan, eliminating some key unknowns, but are still analyzing where to find money to fund its six corridors. For the first time, now plans include price tags, up to $3.6 billion.
