Stopoint in Miami aims to provide the fastest, easiest and safest...

Story: After being robbed while exchanging computer equipment in person and later scammed while selling electronics online, Ally Simbert, 25, who at the time was a St. Thomas University computer science freshman, met with his twin brother, Steeve Simbert, 25, and best friend Marc Estinville, 26. "We felt really bad and really sad, but then we said we can make things better," said Estinville. In 2015, this trio of Haitian immigrants launched Stopoint.com, a national company that specializes in buying and selling used electronics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.